Entertainment News: Bhumi Pednekar interacts with kids on climate change through virtual classroom

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has been doing interesting stuff amid the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic. From learning the science of hydroponics farming from her mother Sumitra Pednekar to advocating nature conservation through her breakthrough innovative initiative Climate Warrior - the actress did it all!

On World Environment Day (June 5), the actress interacted with kids to understand their views related to climate change. She surprised a bunch of them by joining in their virtual classroom.

Bhumi was pleasantly surprised to see the clarity of thought and vision that the kids had, and she also interacted with them on the solutions they proposed to protect nature and earth.

The actress received artwork from Abhyudaya Ashram, an institution which she has been supporting which is a home and school for abandoned, socially backward and underprivileged children, including girls rescued from prostitution for nearly 3 years now.

She posted the link on her Instagram:

Bhumi also advised the kids saying, “It is so important to plant trees. So, you should make sure that you along with your mother and all your friends can maybe make it a community exercise out. You guys are the future.”



She further educated the kids saying, “The theme this year pretty much everywhere is to co-exist with nature and the various species that we share our planet with. These are animals, under water life, plants, bacteria and viruses. Our planet is equally their home as it is ours.”