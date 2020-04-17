हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone

Entertainment News: Deepika Padukone shares handwritten letters by fans

Deepika took to Instagram and shared pictures of these handwritten letters.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone has shared pictures of hand-written letters sent to her by her followers, which reveal the bond she shares with her fans.

One such letter mentions it was Deepika who made the particular fan "fall in love for Bollywood". The letter also mentioned that it was because of the actress that the fan opened up on depression to her mother.

Deepika took to Instagram and shared pictures of these handwritten letters.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#fan #love 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

In the second letter, a fan praised Deepika for her efforts to de-stigmatise mental illness in the country.

The actress captioned the images: "#fan #love"

The photograph currently has won over 677K hearts on the photo-sharing website.

Recently, Deepika posted a childhood image to prove that her career "started young", leaving her fans amused.

In the image, Deepika as a little girl looks cute in a glamorous black dress with matching shoes and a hat, and poses like a pro with a big smile.

"Started young…," she wrote as caption for the picture.

Amid the lockdown, the actress has turned into a "masterchef" too, and is treating her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, to scrumptious meals. They keep posting glimpse of life amid lockdown on social media.

 

Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone fans, handwritten letters, Bollywood
