Entertainment News: Disha Patani heats up the internet with her monokini pic from 'Malang'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani sure knows how to create a flutter online. From her throwback picture diaries, the leggy lass posted yet another beachy picture, reminiscing her 'Malang' days. Disha rocked a double shade monokini, looking all set for a cool surf.

Disha's picture has set the internet rolling as fans can't keep calm over it. Check it out here:

'Malang' was helmed by Mohit Suri and turned out to be a money-spinner at the Box Office. The film starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in lead roles. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu played pivotal parts. Aditya and Disha's fresh on-screen jodi got a thumbs up from the audiences.

Meanwhile, amid the deadly novel coronavirus scare, Disha Patani is exploring her fun side amongst various other activities like make-up tutorials on YouTube to pass her time.

To combat COVID-19, the government has called for a nationwide lockdown which will end on May 3, 2020. Meanwhile, isolation and social distancing is being advised for all to make sure that the deadly virus doesn't spread any further.