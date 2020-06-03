Entertainment News: Disha Patani's no make-up selfie has got netizens hooked!

New Delhi: B-Town stunner Disha Patani has an ocean of fan following wanting to know more about their favourite actress. The actress amid lockdown is making sure she keeps her workout routine in place and also turned into a beauty vlogger recenty.

Disha in her latest picture on Instagram can be seen in a 'no make-up' look and netizens seem to be loving it!

The picture has been liked by 1, 248, 144 users so far.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in 'Malang', which was helmed by Mohit Suri. The film turned out to be a money-spinner at the Box Office. The film starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in lead roles. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu played pivotal parts. Aditya and Disha's fresh on-screen jodi got a thumbs up from the audiences.

This fitness freak star will be next seen with Salman Khan in 'Radhe: India's Most Wanted Bhai'. The film will be directed by ace choreographer turned director Prabhudeva.