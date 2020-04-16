हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Farhan Akhtar

Entertainment news: Farhan Akhtar's coronavirus spin to 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' poem

Farhan Akhtar modified the poem to describe the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, and how people are fighting to survive it.

Entertainment news: Farhan Akhtar&#039;s coronavirus spin to &#039;Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara&#039; poem

Mumbai: On Thursday, actor Farhan Akhtar tweaked his famous poem "Toh Zinda Ho Tum" from the 2011 film "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara".

He modified the poem to describe the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, and how people are fighting to survive it.

'Toh Zina Ho Tum' corona version...#laughalittle ...#stayhome...#poemforourtimes," Farhan wrote on Instagram along with a video in which he is seen reciting the new version.

"Chehron par apne mask pehen rahe ho toh zinda ho tum. House party pe yaaron se baat kar rahe ho toh zinda ho tum," Farhan said in the video.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

‘Toh Zinda ho tum’ - Corona version. #laughalittle #stayhome #poemsforourtimes

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

Farhan is spending his lockdown days with his beau Shibani Dandekar.

On the film front, he will be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's "Toofaan", which is a boxing drama. The film also features Mrunal Thakur.

 

Farhan Akhtarfarhan akhtar zindagi na milegi dobaracoronavirus lockdown
