Entertainment news: Five best films of Emraan Hashmi on his 41st birthday

New Delhi: From being dubbed as Bollywood`s `serial kisser` to being known as one of the most versatile actors of the industry, actor Emraan Hashmi has evolved for the good.

Starting with Bollywood, the actor has now comfortably made his way to OTT platform Netflix with his very gripping spy thriller `Bard of Blood` which brought a new and revamped Emraan to the screens.

As the actor celebrates his 41st birthday, here are five of the best movies and shows by the actor that everyone can enjoy during their self-isolation period.

1. The Dirty Picture: Based on the life of south Indian actor Silk Smitha, the film is full of "entertainment, entertainment, and entertainment." It is a treat for cinema lovers with two very sophisticated actors like Vidya Balan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

2. Ek Thi Daayan: When it comes to horror films with a desi twist to it, `Ek Thi Daayan` is the perfect pick. The film narrates the story of the Indian paranormal figure of Daayan (witch). Hashmi plays the role of a magician in love with a witch.

3. Jannat: A crime romance flick by senior director Mahesh Bhatt, `Jannat` will always be remembered for Emraan Hashmi`s iconic proposal scene which is undoubtedly every girl`s dream. A second installment to the film was also made with a similar theme.

4. Gangster: One of the initial movies of Emraan`s career, the film narrates the love story of a gangster (Shiney Ahuja) while Hashmi portrays the role of a policeman chasing him.

5. Once Upon a Time in Mumbai: Another edge-of-the-seat thriller by Hashmi is `Once Upon a Time in Mumbai` which is based on the lives of Mumbai-based underworld gangsters Haji Mastan and Dawood Ibrahim.

Hashmi will next be seen opposite megastar Amitabh Bachchan in `Chehre.`