हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Justin Timberlake

Entertainment news: Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel become parents again

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel became parents for the second time.

Entertainment news: Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel become parents again
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@justintimberlake

Los Angeles: Star couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have reportedly become parents for the second time.

The actress gave birth to a baby boy earlier this week and is currently spending time with the baby, her husband Timberlake and five-year-old son Silas, reports dailymail.com.

Biel's mother Kimberly Conroe Biel has also spent much of the past week with her daughter and newest grandchild.

At Kimberley's Salida, Colorado, home on Saturday, a friend said she plans to stay with Biel and Timberlake until Sunday. The friend also confirmed the sex of the new baby.

Timberlake and Biel have not been clicked publicly since March and are thought to have been staying at their home in Montana, since March 25.

An Instagram photo posted that day by Timberlake shows Biel from a distance standing in a snowy valley surrounded by mountains.

Tags:
Justin TimberlakeJessica BielJustin Timberlake and Jessica Biel
Next
Story

Hardik Pandya 'completes' girlfriend Natasa Stankovic, gets a hug from her in viral pic
  • 10,77,618Confirmed
  • 26,816Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,33,82,020Confirmed
  • 5,80,038Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M29S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day