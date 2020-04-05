हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kareena Kapoor

Entertainment news: Kareena Kapoor gets a special gift from son Taimur, see pic

Kareena Kapoor posted a picture in which she is seen wearing a necklace made out of pasta. And the innovative homemade accessory is created by none other than the three-year-old Taimur.

Entertainment news: Kareena Kapoor gets a special gift from son Taimur, see pic
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan ditched designers' jewellery to wear a necklace made by his little son, Taimur.

On Saturday, the "Jab We Met" actress took to her Instagram and posted a picture in which she is seen wearing a necklace made out of pasta. And the innovative homemade accessory is created by none other than the three-year-old Taimur.

Flaunting the jewellery, Kareena wrote: "Pasta la vista. Handmade Jewellery by Taimur Ali Khan."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Pasta la vista. Handmade Jewellery by Taimur Ali Khan #QuaranTimDiaries

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

And Taimur's creativity has left netizens amused.

A user commented: "Adorable."

Another one commented: " So talented."

On the film front, Kareena will be next seen opposite Aamir Khan in "Laal Singh Chaddha", which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film "Forrest Gump".

 

Tags:
Kareena KapoorTaimur Ali KhanKareena Taimur
Next
Story

Entertainment news: Coronavirus claims life of actress-author Patricia Bosworth

Must Watch

PT6M56S

Coronavirus cases in India surpass 3,500 mark