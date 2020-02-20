Entertainment News: Kriti Sanon flaunts a baby bump in 'Mimi', leaked pic goes viral!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has slowly but steadily made a niche place for herself in the movie business. After starring in films like 'Housefull 4', 'Luka Chuppi' and 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', the actress will next be seen in 'Mimi'.

'Mimi' is a film by Laxman Utekar and happens to be a remake of the National Award-winning 2011 Marathi film 'Mala Aai Vhhaychy! The actress is busy shooting for the film these days, and recently a leaked picture from the sets went viral.

Kriti can be seen flaunting a baby bump in the picture. A fan page shared it on Twitter. Check it out here:

Exclusive- @kritisanon from the sets of Mimi ! RT if you can't wait to watch her play yet another fabulous role onscreen. #Mimi #KritiSanon pic.twitter.com/1tmshujj3U — Kriti Sαnon's (@KritiSanonCafe) February 18, 2020

In 'Mimi', Kriti Sanon plays a surrogate mother and this is the first time that she will be seen playing a mom on-screen.

Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak play pivotal parts in 'Mimi'. Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films has produced it.

The film is slated to hit the screens in July 2020.

Kriti Sanon was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama 'Panipat' starring Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.