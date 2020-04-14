Entertainment news: Madhuri Dixit teaches dance to son Arin during lockdown

New Delhi: Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene on Tuesday spent her day practicing classical dance and teaching it to her son Arin.

The `Aaja Nachle` actor took to Instagram to share a glimpse of dance with her 17-year-old son.

The Instagram post featured the dancing diva wearing `ghungroo` (anklet bells) with her son playing the Tabla.

The video started with the actor matching her dance steps with the rhythm of the Tabla that her son was playing."Quarantine is making all of us do things that we`ve always wanted to. Watch till the end to find out what I have always wanted to do #WhenArinDancedWithMadhuri," she wrote in the caption.

The video ended with Madhuri and Arin dancing as she is seen teaching him, thus making it clear that she always wanted to teach dance to him and dance along with him. The actor is also under self-isolation like many other Bollywood celebrities who are practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.