Entertainment news: Mandana Karimi reveals she got injured while practising pole dance for new web series

"During the practice, my whole body was bruised and while we were shooting they had to cover all those bruises with makeup because I had to perform it anyhow that day," said Mandana.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Mandana Karimi recalls bruising herself while practising pole dance for her role in the new web series, "The Casino".

"I practised for a couple of days for the pole dance scene. Of course, I didn't manage to do it like a professional pole dancer but yes, I tried my best. During the practice, my whole body was bruised and while we were shooting they had to cover all those bruises with makeup because I had to perform it anyhow that day. I think it went pretty smooth and nice," said Mandana.

"The Casino" revolves around a rich yet humble boy Vicky who is the heir to his father's multi-billion-dollar casino. It is set to unfold a world of mystery and conspiracy in a high-class society.

The show also features Karanvir Bohra, Sudhanshu Pandey, Mandana Karimi, Aindrita Ray, Dhanveer Singh.

Directed by Hardik Gajjar, the show releases on ZEE5 on June 12.

