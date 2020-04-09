Entertainment News: On Jaya Bachchan's birthday, Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan share unseen pics and a heartfelt note

New Delhi: Veteran Hindi cinema actress, Jaya Bachchan celebrates her birthday on April 9. And on her birthday eve, children Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan thronged social media to extend the wishes. Both shared beautiful pictures of their mommy dearest with a heartfelt note.

Several celebrities such as Manish Malhotra, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Rahul Khanna dropped their comments on Shweta Bachchan Nanda's post whereas Dabboo Ratnani, Neena Gupta wished her on Abhishek's post respectively.

Jaya Bachchan was first seen in classic filmmaker Satyajit Ray's 1963 release 'Mahanagar' but her full-fledged debut in Hindi movies was in 'Guddi' (1971). The film was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Films like Uphaar (1971), Koshish (1972) and Kora Kagaz (1974), Zanjeer (1973), Abhimaan (1973), Chupke Chupke (1975), Mili (1975), Sholay (1975), and Silsila (1981) among various others proved her acting chops and she ruled the hearts of a million.

Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan tied the knot on June 3, 1973, and are blessed with two children—Abhishek and Shweta. The power couple is seen as an icon in the Hindi film industry and together they have starred in several path-breaking films.

After her marriage and kids, Jaya Bachchan took a sabbatical for some time and returned to the silver screens with 'Silsila' and later with filmmaker Govind Nihalani's 'Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa' which was critically acclaimed.

Her rich and impressive body of work serves as an inspiration for all the aspiring actors today. She later to ventured into politics and is currently a Rajya Sabha member from Samajwadi Party.

Here's wishing the legendary actress a very Happy Birthday!