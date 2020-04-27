हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Entertainment news: Priyanka Chopra dons desi girl look as she 'felt like' wearing a sari

Priyanka Chopra stole the hearts of her followers by sharing a picture of herself in a stunning blue sari. 

Entertainment news: Priyanka Chopra dons desi girl look as she &#039;felt like&#039; wearing a sari
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@priyankachopra

New Delhi: She chose to be a desi girl today! Actor Priyanka Chopra on Sunday stole the hearts of her followers by sharing a picture of herself in a stunning blue sari.

The 37-year-old star took to Instagram to share the beautiful picture and mentioned that she felt like wearing a sari.

She captioned the post as, "Felt like wearing a sari. So I did...At home. Miss everyone.@nickjonas."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Felt like wearing a saree. So I did...At home. Miss everyone.  @nickjonas

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

In the shared picture, Priyanka, who is standing next to husband Nick Jonas, is looking gorgeous in a blue coloured saree with white leaf prints on it.

She completed the desi look by wearing silver bangles.

The `Fashion` actor is currently staying indoors with her singer husband Nick Jonas in the United States.

Recently, Priyanka pledged USD 100,000 in total to four incredible women who rose above the challenges to make a difference during the coronavirus crises. Moreover, she along with Nick donated to several organisations including PM CARES Fund, Goonj, Feeding America and others to combat COVID-19 which has affected over 10 lakh people.

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas
