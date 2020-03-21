Entertainment News: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas release new video for fans amid coronavirus COVID-19 scare - Watch

New Delhi: In the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, globally everyone is taking measures to make sre it doesn't spread. The pandemic flu has claimed over 11,000 lives worldwide so far and unfortunately the number is increasing everyday. To ensure that people stay aware about the COVID-19 situation, international music sensation Nick Jonas and actress wife Priyanka Chopra shared a new video.

Nick posted the video on his Instagram account and it carried a strong message for all. Watch it here:

Several celebrities have in the past urged the people to maintain social distancing and stressed on staying home.

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Several movie and TV shoots have been cancelled or postponed in the wake of the deadly novel Coronavirus scare.