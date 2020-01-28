Entertainment news: Shah Rukh Khan's reply to daughter Suhana's 'what's our religion' question is winning the internet

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who recently appeared as a guest on reality show 'Dance India Dance', shared details about a conversation he had with daughter Suhana when she asked about their religion and his response has bowled over Twitter. In a video clip going viral from the show, SRK said that he has taught his children - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam - that they are 'Hindustan' and that's their only religion.

The 54-year-old actor said, "Humne kabhi Hindu-Musalman ki baat hi nahi ki. Meri biwi Hindu hain, main Musalman hu aur mere jo bachche hai woh Hindustan hain. Genuine baat hai ye (We have never spoken about being a Hindu or a Muslim. My wife is Hindu and I'm Muslim and my children are Hindustan. It's a genuine fact)."

Revealing details about his and Suhana's conversation, he added, "Kai baar school main woh bharna padta hai ki religion kya hai. Jab meri beti chhoti thi toh usne aake pucha bhi mujhse ek baar ki 'papa hum kaunse religion ke hai?' Toh maine usme ye likha ki hum Indian hi hain yaar. Koi religion nahi hai. Aur hona bhi nahi chahiye. (In school, we have to fill in the religion section. My daughter asked me once 'Papa, what is our religion?' and I wrote we are Indian, we have no religion and shouldn't have one either)."

Watch what SRK said:

The video is all over social media and comments like "this was the best line I have heard from anyone ever" and "we need people like him to make our nation great" have been posted.

Shah Rukh Khan is married to interior designer Gauri Khan. They tied the knot in 1991. Aryan and AbRam are their two sons and Suhana is their only daughter. Aryan and Suhana study abroad while AbRam stays in Mumbai.

On the work front, SRK, last seen in 'Zero', hasn't announced his next project yet.