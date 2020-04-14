हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sidharth Malhotra

Entertainment News: Sidharth Malhotra crashes Kiara Advani's live chat - Watch her reaction

Recently, Kiara Advani went for a live session on Instagram and interacted with her fans.

Entertainment News: Sidharth Malhotra crashes Kiara Advani&#039;s live chat - Watch her reaction
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: The latest actors to join the club of rumoured couples in Bollywood happens to be Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The two have been spotted together a few times (and yes that was before coronavirus had hit this bad) but never really opened about it. 

Recently, Kiara went for a live session on Instagram and interacted with her fans. Just when she was busy replying to few, guess who crashed her chat session - none other than rumoured boyfriend and actor Sidharth Malhotra. 

A fan club shared their cute banter too. Watch it here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Video: Our #Shershaah @sidmalhotra Commented on @kiaraaliaadvani's IG Live & Our Dimple Replied Him Back during her Instagram Chat Session Today ________________________________________________________________________________________ PS- Ignore Background noise ________________________________________________________________________________________ #Bollywood #BollywoodActor #celebrity #SidharthMalhotra #KiaraAdvani #Instalove #Instagram #InstaLike #InstaDaily #InstaLove #postoftheday #Love #Shershaah #InstaBollywood #Video #InstaVideo #VideoOfTheDay #Quarantine #socialdistancing #selfquarantine #InstaMood #ChillKaroNaWithKi #InstaComment #JantaCurfew #ChatSession #InstaLive #Live #StayHomeStaySafe #Lockdown #Mumbai #India

A post shared by  Sidharth Malhotra FC (@sidharth.malhotra.fc) on

Some time back, when Kiara headed for a wildlife safari in South Africa, rumours were rife that boyfriend Sid had accompanied her too. On the professional front, both are set to share screen space for the first time in 'Shershaah', the biopic based on the life of  Param Vir Chakra awardee and Indian Army Captain Vikram Batra, whose valour and dedication during the 1999 Kargil War has gone down in history. 

Sidharth was recently seen in 'Masakali 2.0' song along with Tara Sutaria and it courted controversy online, as the original composers and writers expressed their displeasure over the remake version. 

 

Tags:
Sidharth MalhotraKiara AdvaniTara Sutariamasakali 2
Next
Story

How Sapna Choudhary is spreading awareness about coronavirus through Instagram – Watch
Corona Meter
  • 10363Confirmed
  • 1036Discharged
  • 339Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M

Lockdown 2.0: PM Modi asked for your support on these 7 points