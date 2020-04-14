Entertainment News: Sidharth Malhotra crashes Kiara Advani's live chat - Watch her reaction

New Delhi: The latest actors to join the club of rumoured couples in Bollywood happens to be Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The two have been spotted together a few times (and yes that was before coronavirus had hit this bad) but never really opened about it.

Recently, Kiara went for a live session on Instagram and interacted with her fans. Just when she was busy replying to few, guess who crashed her chat session - none other than rumoured boyfriend and actor Sidharth Malhotra.

A fan club shared their cute banter too. Watch it here:

Some time back, when Kiara headed for a wildlife safari in South Africa, rumours were rife that boyfriend Sid had accompanied her too. On the professional front, both are set to share screen space for the first time in 'Shershaah', the biopic based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee and Indian Army Captain Vikram Batra, whose valour and dedication during the 1999 Kargil War has gone down in history.

Sidharth was recently seen in 'Masakali 2.0' song along with Tara Sutaria and it courted controversy online, as the original composers and writers expressed their displeasure over the remake version.