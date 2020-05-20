Entertainment News: Suhana Khan learns belly dancing, trainer shares pics of virtual classes 'before and during' lockdown!

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's gorgeous daughter Suhana has taken upon learning a new dance form - belly dancing. Her trainer Sanjana Muthreja, who happens to be an international Belly Dancer and Tahitian instructor took to Instagram and shared pictures with Suhana of her 'before and during' lockdown sessions.

Sanjana Muthreja captioned the post: Dec 2019 #beforelockdown May 2020 #lockdown4 With @suhanakhan2 Level up #onlinebellydanceclass #artofbellydancewithsanjana

With lockdown in practice, Suhana is taking virtual belly dancing classes.

Even before her debut, fans are interested to know more about her. She has several fan pages dedicated to her on social media platforms.

SRK and Gauri Khan's darling daughter headed to New York University last year where she is studying acting. She completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England.

Speculation of her making her starry entry into movie business has always been around and now that she is studying acting as a course, looks like very soon the pretty girl will be making her big-screen debut.

She has acted in several plays and also in a short movie.