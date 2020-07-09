Entertainment News: Sunny Leone hits the beach with her man and 'little nuggets'

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone spent a day at the beach with her "man" Daniel Weber and her "little nuggets" -- Nisha, Noah and Asher.

"At the beach with my man @dirrty99 and our little nuggets!!" she captioned the image.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

At the beach with my man @dirrty99 and our little nuggets!!

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

Sunny has started working amid coronavirus and shared a picture from the sets. She recently took to Instagram, where she shared a picture from her set. The image seems to be of a song shoot. Keeping in mind the COVID-19 guidelines, the background dancers in the frame are seen sporting bedazzled face masks. While Sunny looks stunning in a silver top and a fringe skirt.

"Who says work can't be fun!!?!!" Sunny captioned the image.

On the work front, Sunny will next be seen in "Veeramadevi" and "Koka Kola".

 

