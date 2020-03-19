Entertainment News: This adorable 'K' pic of Kareena Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu is unmissable!

New Delhi: B-Town begum Kareena Kapoor Khan has joined Instagram some time back and is making sure to buck up for all the lost time. While fans are loving her posts on social media, sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan's husband and actor Kunal Kemmu recently shared a stunning picture with Bebo.

Do not forget to read his hilarious caption, "KK AND KKK..That’s too many K’s in one frame @kareenakapoorkhan

The adorable picture is breaking the internet and fans have showered all the love on Kunal's timeline.

On the work front, Kunal was last seen in Mohit Suri's 'Malang' co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. He also has 'Lootcase' and 'Go Goa Gone 2' to namea few.

Kareena, on the other hand has 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with Aamir Khan which is an official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood's blockbuster hit 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks. The venture is helmed by 'Secret Superstar' director Advait Chandan.

It will open in theatres on Christmas 2020. It has been produced by Aamir and wife Kiran Rao. The film features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead opposite Aamir and this brings the two superstars back on-screen after a long hiatus. They were last seen together in '3 Idiots'.