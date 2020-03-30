हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tiger Shroff

Entertainment news: Tiger Shroff plays football in the drawing room to stay active

Tiger Shroff shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen laying football in the drawing room and working out on the terrace on a breezy evening. 

Entertainment news: Tiger Shroff plays football in the drawing room to stay active

Mumbai: Unable to hit the gym owing to the lockdown, Bollywood star Tiger Shroff has taken to playing football at home, besides of course keeping up with his workout regime.

The "Baaghi 3" actor shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen laying football in the drawing room and working out on the terrace on a breezy evening. He is bare-bodied in track pants, giving fans a peek of the fact that his abs are still well-toned.

"My mom never let us play in the house when we were kids, guess this time she has no choice," went his witty caption.

Tiger has been waiting to get back to his workout routine, which is evident from his social media posts. A few days ago he shared a picture of himself and wrote: "Ek tha Tiger jo shape me tha..."

It seems the actor is finally happy to have resumed his workout.

Tags:
Tiger Shrofftiger shroff workout videoTiger Shroff pics
Next
Story

Salman Khan, Arpita, Aayush and Khan-daan celebrate Ahil’s 4th birthday at their farmhouse, see inside pics

Must Watch

PT2M43S

Sanitize your hand before entering in a Bank Atm