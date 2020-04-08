हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Entertainment news: Virat Kohli is the winner of monopoly and Anushka Sharma's heart!

Anushka finally spilled the beans with a cute Instagram story that featured Virat Kohli with a virtual winner`s crown.

Entertainment news: Virat Kohli is the winner of monopoly and Anushka Sharma&#039;s heart!
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@anushkasharma

New Delhi: A day after sharing a heart-warming post in which she was seen playing monopoly with her family, actor Anushka Sharma on Wednesday revealed that her cricketer husband Virat Kohli was the winner of the game.

Sharma on Tuesday had left the mystery of who won the game unsolved with an abrupt ending of her picture caption that said, "P.S.: It was a super close game of Monopoly and the competitive side of everyone was out there. Any guesses who won??"

Fans and people from the cinema fraternity had been guessing who the winner of the game was and had been commenting on the post.

Anushka then spilled the beans with a cute Instagram story that featured Virat Kohli with a virtual winner`s crown.

"Presenting the winner of monopoly & my heart," she wrote beside the picture.

The celebrity couple is currently spending time with their family while practicing self-isolation at their house.

Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli
