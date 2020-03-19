हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Saif Ali Khan

Entertainment news: When Ibrahim called dad Saif Ali Khan his 'old man'

It all started when Ibrahim shared a snapshot on Instagram in which he is seen posing with his dad. "Me and my old man," he captioned the photograph.

Entertainment news: When Ibrahim called dad Saif Ali Khan his &#039;old man&#039;
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@saraalikhan95

Mumbai: When Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim called him and "old man", the actor had the right retort in place.

It all started when Ibrahim shared a snapshot on Instagram in which he is seen posing with his dad.

"Me and my old man," the young boy captioned the photograph.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

just me and the old man

A post shared by Ibrahim Ali Khan (@iakpataudi) on

Saif was asked about Ibrahim's assertion in a recent interview, and his reply was precious. "Yeah, it was quite funny. Being older doesn't bother me and the fact is that I am Ibrahim's old man. But I'm keen to be fit and look my best. I'm not going to be looking like an old man for a while, but I understand the irony of it," said the actor, according to the website news18.com.

Now that Saif's daughter Sara Ali Khan is a star, the talk then shifted to whether Ibrahim is gearing up for his Bollywood debut. Would Saif uphold timetested Bollywood tradition and launch his son into the industry as a lead actor?

"I don't know if I will launch him. It's an option and films are certainly a viable career choice for him. He's sporty and likes the idea of being in the movies rather than pursuing an academic job. No one in the family with the exception of his sister (Sara) have been interested in the latter anyway," Saif replied.

Tags:
Saif Ali KhanSaifIbrahimsaif ibrahim
Next
Story

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya remember her father Krishnaraj Rai on death anniversary

Must Watch

PT6M35S

PM Modi to address the nation today at 8 PM over ‘Coronavirus Combat'