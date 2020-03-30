Entertainment news: Why Amitabh Bachchan wishes to delete 2020

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself along with a thought about deleting the year 2020.

He further said that he wishes to reinstall a new version of the year as this one is with "virus."

The senior actor who has been doing various public service announcements related to information about novel coronavirus shared a monochrome picture of himself on Instagram.

"Can we please delete the 2020 year and then reinstall it anew? This version is with virus!" he captioned the post.

The 77-year-old actor who is quite active on social media also shared the same thought through a tweet.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the novel coronavirus has affected 6,38,146 globally and has claimed the lives of 30,105.