Sanjay Dutt

Entertainment news: Sanjay Dutt's tribute to 'best mother' Nargis on her birth anniversary

"Happy Birthday Ma, miss you," wrote Sanjay Dutt, with the Instagram video.

Entertainment news: Sanjay Dutt&#039;s tribute to &#039;best mother&#039; Nargis on her birth anniversary
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Sanjay Dutt on Monday shared a video tribute for "the best mother", on the birth anniversary of his mother, the late legendary actress Nargis Dutt.

"Happy Birthday Ma, miss you," wrote Sanjay, with the Instagram video.

In the video, one can see stills of Nargis from her movies, some adorable moments with her husband, late actor Sunil Dutt, and some lovable pictures with her kids.

Sanjay called her mother: "The best actress, best wife and best mother".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Birthday Ma, miss you

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) on

Nargis died in 1981 of pancreatic cancer, a few days before Sanjay made his debut in Bollywood. The bond that Sanjay and Nargis shared was briefly captured by Rajkumar Hirani in "Sanju".

On the work front, Sanjay was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 period drama, "Panipat" and, post lockdown will be looking forward to the release of "Sadak 2" among other projects.

Sanjay DuttNargisnargis birth anniversary
