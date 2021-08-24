Entrepreneur Akash Kumar launches his new start-up ventures on his birthday

New Delhi: On his birthday, entrepreneur Akash Kumar announced the launch of his three new ventures – ANN Media, Being Hungry and AASSHH-E- Commerce. The announcement was made at a grand event held in Delhi recently. Gracing the event with her presence, was none other than Bollywood actress Gauahar Khan.



Gauahar has been a part of several hit movies such as Ishaqzaade, Begum Jaan and recently released 14 Phere, to name a few. The actress was seen interacting with Akash and his team at the event. Gauahar congratulated Akash on his achievements as she joined him in the cake cutting session. Popular singer Deep Money was also present at the event. Voice Of Delhi, Gaurav Kumar too made his presence at the grand event.



Speaking at the event, Akash Kumar said, “I feel blessed and overwhelmed with the love that my friends and family have always showered on me. It’s a special day for me as I have launched three new start-ups. We are growing and will soon be venturing into various other fields. I just want to say thanks to all my well-wishers and hope they keep blessing me with their good wishes.”

The other ventures of Akash Kumar include a music label by the name ‘Being Musical’ (Being Musical Records), an NGO called ‘Being Heart Foundation’ as well as a software development company, ‘Logishield’. Being Musical Records, a music production and distribution house, is working in the fields of Hindi, Punjabi, Haryanvi and various other language of music and giving chance to the newcomers and established artists to take it to new heights.

Akash Kumar’s NGO ‘Being Heart Foundation’ works towards empowering underprivileged children, youth and women through relevant education, innovative healthcare and market-focused livelihood programmes. AASSHH E-commerce company which initially focused on online book sales, before expanding into other product categories such as consumer electronics, fashion, home essentials, groceries and lifestyle products. Akash’s chain of restaurants is by the name ‘Being Hungry’.



ANN Media is a Digital news channel video news app that delivers seamless news and information services, using video-centric Mobile App and Web Portals. It will combine the new technologies of mobile and digital media to engage news and information seekers in a new connected world. It will be driven by a well-established news gathering setup, technology specialists and other professionals. It focuses on all Latest and Breaking events across the globe, providing information on the trend related stories to Individuals across different sub-Genres such as Sport, Entertainment, India and World News, Lifestyle, Technology, Automobile, Social and Human values, with an all-important flavour of latest trends on social media.

(Disclaimer: This is a featured Article)