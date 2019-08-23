Erica Fernandes aka Prerna of 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' sizzles in a floral saree—Photos

New Delhi: Erica Fernandes plays the iconic role of Prerna in Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'. The Balaji Telefilms' production is a top-ranking fiction show in the TRP race and the actors are fan favourites ever since it went on-air.

Erica has managed to amass a huge fan following on social media—all thanks to her impressive acting chops on the small screen. She is an avid user of Instagram and keeps her account updated with fresh posts.

In her recent series of pictures, she can be seen donning a beautiful floral saree in a white and red pattern. She has pulled off a desi look with much elan.

Check out her photos:

Erica plays the lead role of Prerna in Balaji Telefilms' 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' along with Parth Samthaan.

She was earlier seen on the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi where she played Dr Sonakshi Bose's character. Some time back, she won the Kalakar Award for Most Popular Actress and the Indian Telly Award for Best Onscreen Jodi Popular.