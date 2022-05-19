हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Escaype Live: Salman Khan sends wishes to Waluscha De Sousa

The story of 'Escaype Live' features a bunch of content creators, with different paths but one goal - to produce viral content to emerge victorious in a life-changing competition announced by the hottest new app in the country, called 'Escaype Live'.    

Escaype Live: Salman Khan sends wishes to Waluscha De Sousa
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Everyone's excited for the upcoming science fiction social thriller - 'Escaype Live' on Disney+ Hotstar but one special person who is truly happy for the launch is none other than the superstar Salman Khan. The megastar posted on his social media account offering his best wishes for the launch of the social thriller - 'Escaype Live'!

Salman Khan said, "Big Nite Tonight For You All.. Best Wishes for your new show. #EscaypeLive @waluschaa @sktorigins @rahultewary."

'Escaype Live' is a fictional story, penned by Jaya Mishra and Siddharth Kumar Tewary, that is likely to seem very true and real. The story features a bunch of content creators, with different paths but one goal - to produce viral content to emerge victorious in a life-changing competition announced by the hottest new app in the country called 'Escaype Live'.  

Produced under  Siddharth Kumar Tewary's One Life Studios, the nine-episodic series heavily emphasizes the human tendency to be competitive and their drive to succeed. 

The supremely talented cast, include Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Swastika Mukherjee, Plabita Borthakur, Waluscha D'Souza, Ritvik Sahore, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Jagjeet Sandhu, Rohit Chandel and child actor Aadyaa Sharma amongst others. 

Tune in to Disney+ Hotstar to catch this one-of-a-kind series ESCAYPE LIVE to know what’s the reality behind all the glam of content creators.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Salman KhanEscaype LiveSalman Khan picsBollywoodSalman Khan filmsJaaved JaaferiRohit Chandel
Next
Story

Kareena Kapoor Khan gets nostalgic, shares throwback PIC from 1996 school trip: PICS

Must Watch

PT10M8S

Exclusive Interview: Former Court Commissioner Ajay Mishra in conversation with Zee Media