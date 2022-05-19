Escaype Live: Salman Khan sends wishes to Waluscha De Sousa

NEW DELHI: Everyone's excited for the upcoming science fiction social thriller - 'Escaype Live' on Disney+ Hotstar but one special person who is truly happy for the launch is none other than the superstar Salman Khan. The megastar posted on his social media account offering his best wishes for the launch of the social thriller - 'Escaype Live'!

Salman Khan said, "Big Nite Tonight For You All.. Best Wishes for your new show. #EscaypeLive @waluschaa @sktorigins @rahultewary."

'Escaype Live' is a fictional story, penned by Jaya Mishra and Siddharth Kumar Tewary, that is likely to seem very true and real. The story features a bunch of content creators, with different paths but one goal - to produce viral content to emerge victorious in a life-changing competition announced by the hottest new app in the country called 'Escaype Live'.

Produced under Siddharth Kumar Tewary's One Life Studios, the nine-episodic series heavily emphasizes the human tendency to be competitive and their drive to succeed.

The supremely talented cast, include Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Swastika Mukherjee, Plabita Borthakur, Waluscha D'Souza, Ritvik Sahore, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Jagjeet Sandhu, Rohit Chandel and child actor Aadyaa Sharma amongst others.

Tune in to Disney+ Hotstar to catch this one-of-a-kind series ESCAYPE LIVE to know what’s the reality behind all the glam of content creators.

Live TV