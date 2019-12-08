हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Esha Deol, Ahana Deol wish dad Dharmendra on his 84th birthday

Veteran actress Dharmendra turned 84 years old on Sunday. On his special day, his children Bobby Deol, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol took to social media to post lovely wishes for their father.

Esha Deol, Ahana Deol wish dad Dharmendra on his 84th birthday

New Delhi: Veteran actress Dharmendra turned 84 years old on Sunday. On his special day, his children Bobby Deol, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol took to social media to post lovely wishes for their father.

Sharing a childhood picture of himself with daddy, Bobby wrote, "Man with the golden heart!! A very happy birthday papa.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

While daughter Esha wrote, "Happy birthday papa ...love you ! Stay blessed, happy and healthy always."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Ahana, his youngest daughter, also posted heartfelt wishes on social media. She wrote, "I have learned a lot from you. Courage, patience, forgiveness and a lot more but most importantly I’ve learned how to love and you do that best without a lesson or advice. It’s just natural. I love you so deeply. Happy birthday, my sweet papa. Wish you nothing but the best."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Dharmendra was one of the most popular actors of the bygone era. Her has completed over 60 years in the film industry and was last seen in 2018 comedy-drama Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. The film starred his two sons Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol.

