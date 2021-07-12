हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Esha Deol Takhtani

Esha Deol launches production house Bharat Esha Films with husband

Actress Esha Deol Takhtani on Monday announced Bharat Esha Films, a production house she has launched with husband Bharat Takhtani.

Esha Deol launches production house Bharat Esha Films with husband
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Esha Deol Takhtani on Monday announced Bharat Esha Films, a production house she has launched with husband Bharat Takhtani.

The first film to be backed by this production house is "Ek Duaa" directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, who earlier directed the actress in the short film "Cakewalk". The film stars Esha in the lead.

"Overwhelmed to share with you all that under the banner of Bharat Esha Films (BEF) we are launching our first film as producers -- Ek Duaa," Esha wrote on Instagram.

 

Revealing what encouraged her to turn producer for the film, the actress said: "When I was approached with 'Ek Duaa' as an actress, I felt a deeper connect with the script. I just knew I had to support the film, the cause, and would want to be associated with it as a producer, too. It opened the doors for Bharat and me to start another innings as partners."

"Directed by @ramkamalmukherjee Co produced by @venkysuttarafoods @venkyschicken @bharattakhtani3 @amppvtltd Coming soon on @vootselect! #BharatEshaFilms #BEF #EkDuaa," Esha added on social media.

Journalist turned author-filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee also shared the news in a Facebook post. He wrote: "Jai Jagganath. On this auspicious day, I take immense pleasure and pride in wishing my dearest couple Esha Deol Takhtani and Bharat Takhtani for turning producer with #BharatEshaFilms. This is a very special moment for me because of Esha, who believed in me as a filmmaker since day one. We are happy to announce our first collaboration with BEF for Hindi film #EkDuaa starring Esha Deol Takhtani as main lead. The film is directed by yours truly, to be exclusively premeired on Voot Select. This film is very close to our heart, and hope it will win your hearts too!"

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Esha Deol TakhtaniBharat Esha FilmsProduction househusband Bharat TakhtaniEk DuaaRam Kamal Mukherjee
Next
Story

Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan's workout video inspires Shamita Shetty - Watch!

Must Watch

PT13M39S

Many religious places including Ram Mandir on target of Al Qaeda terrorists, maps recovered