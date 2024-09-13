Advertisement
Esha Deol Reveals Her Orthodox Father Dharmendra Wanted Her To Marry At 18; Grandmother Didn't Allow To Wear Skirts

Esha Deol recalls how her father Dharmendra didn’t want her to work in movies, but she always looked up to her mom Hema Malini.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2024, 04:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Esha Deol Reveals Her Orthodox Father Dharmendra Wanted Her To Marry At 18; Grandmother Didn't Allow To Wear Skirts (Image: Instagram)

Esha Deol is back in the industry. The actress is all set to try her luck in the industry all over again and is receiving well response from the fans and audience as well. As Esha makes her presence, she recalls how it was a tough decision for her father to let her work in the industry as a heroine.

In an interview with Hautterfly, Esha Deol revealed that her orthodox father Dharmendra, who is a Bollywood star himself didn't want her to work in movies and get married at the age of 18.

In her interview Esha said," He didn’t want that I should enter the movies. He is a bit orthodox, rightfully so… He is a Punjabi father, and he wanted we should get married, settle down at 18. That is his conditioning, he is coming from a place where all the women in his house were brought up that way. But my upbringing was very different".

Esha revealed that she always looked up to her mother Hena Malini, who was a heroine and dancer and she wanted to become like her. Adding further she said," I knew I wanted to be someone, but it took a while to convince him. It was not easy, but today is a different story".

In the same interview, Esha recalled how her paternal grandmother was very strict and didn't allow them to even wear skirts," My grandmother was very strict. We were not allowed to wear spaghettis and short skirts and go out. We were not allowed many late nights. There was a phase where I would lie to go out on late nights. I have done all of that. It’s not like I haven’t done that and it used to be fun too".

