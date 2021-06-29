Esha Deol shares a loved-up pic with hubby Bharat Takhtani on their ninth wedding anniversary!

New Delhi: On the occasion of their ninth wedding anniversary, Bollywood actress Esha Deol wished her husband Bharat Takhtani by sharing a heartfelt note.

Esha took to her Instagram and shared a beautiful monochromatic picture of herself along with her husband Bharat.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “For keeps for eternity…..

I do …..

Love you

#happyweddinganniversary #thankyouforthewishes #thankyoufortheblessings

#eshabharat #anniversary #foreverlove #youandme #love #iloveyou #gratitude #blessings #eternity @bharattakhtani3…”

In the picture, the cute couple can be seen chilling in a pool while posing for the camera.

Esha Deol got married to Bharat Takhtani on June 29 in 2012 in an intimate low-key wedding in a suburban Mumbai temple. The couple is proud parents to two girls - Radhya and Miraya.

Esha is the daughter of legendary actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini. She also has a sibling Ahana Deol.

Esha Deol made her debut in Bollywood in 2002 with 'Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe'. She was also seen in movies like- Dhoom, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Kaal, No Entry, Yuva and Cash to name a few.