Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta breaks the internet with sizzling video in printed black bikini, watch

'Jannat 2' actress Esha Gupta is yet again setting the internet on fire with her latest bikini look. Esha looks extremely hot in a black bikini as she flaunted her toned figure. 

Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Esha Gupta remains in the headlines for her bold avatars. While she may not doing many films as of now, she makes sure to remain in the spotlight with her sensational hot photos and videos.  

Esha, who enjoys a massive fan following of over 5.9 million followers on Instagram, on Thursday shared a video of herself where she is seen posing in front of a mirror. She was seen in a printed black and pink bikini and played with her hair as she took the video. One of the users wrote, "This look OMG It's killing me I love it." Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Take a look at some of her hot photos below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Earlier, in October this year, Esha was slut-shamed for putting up pictures of herself while sunbathing on a balcony. They featured her topless, with her back facing the camera. Back then, she had reacted to trolls. She said, "It's gender bias. So many male actors out there are putting up shirtless pictures. Why not ask them to cover up? It's their mentality that has to be blamed. A woman's clothes making people think about rape is problematic."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

She said that she has matured to the level where she doesn’t react to trolls anymore. "I also understand that people will point fingers no matter what you do," she said.

Bollywood Breaking: When will Ranbir-Alia get married?