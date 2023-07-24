Esha Gupta Extends Her Support to Juventus In FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, Drops Hot Pics In Jersey Top

New Delhi: Actor Esha Gupta has an hourglass figure to die for. She surely spends enough time burning out her calories in the gym and follows a strict healthy lifestyle to get the figure. An avid Instagrammer, Esha loves treating her fans with her wow photos. She has a fan following of millions and is a fashion inspiration to many. The 'Badshaho' actor recently turned heads after she dropped some sizzling photos of her donning a crop top and thongs while extending her support to her favourite club team while attending the FIFA Women's World Cup.

The actor took to Instagram and shared her photos wearing a black and white striped crop-top Juventus jersey with 'Jeep' imprinted on it. She paired the top with a black thong and appeared to be busy checking her cellphone. The actor posed on a balcony against the lush green background in the photos. She captioned the photo writing, "Everywhere Juve on my mind, now all amped-up for the Azzurre this FIFA Women’s World Cup How do you like my wager, @khelrajaofficial? ."

Soon after the picture was shared online, fans rushed to the comment section to compliment the actress. While many dropped fire emojis, one of the fans wrote, "Bahut zor se juventus fan hone ka mann karra hai." Another one commented, "OMG .. so hot."

Someone else said, "So gorgeous"

A fan also said, "Sexiness"

Speaking of her work, Esha has worked in films like 'Chakravyuh', 'Raaz 3D', 'Rustom' and 'Baadshaho' among others. In 2021, she was seen as a police officer in the web series 'REJCTX2'. She was seen along with Mallika Sherawat and Gautam Rode in the thriller series 'Nakaab', which was directed by Soumik Sen. The actress featured in 'One Day: Justice Delivered' and has 'Hera Pheri 3' in the pipeline.

She was also seen in Prakash Jha's 'Aashram 3', which also starred Bobby Deol in the lead. In 'Aashram 3', Esha played the role of an image builder, who is brought to change the image of Nirala Baba, played by Bobby.