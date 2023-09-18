Esha Gupta Flaunts Her Perfect Curves In Plunging Top, Track Pants, Fans Call Her 'Sexiest'

New Delhi: Esha Gupta is one of the most talked about celebrities in the industry. She has a massive fan following on social media as she keeps sharing pictures and videos of herself and treating her fans. She is often hailed as a true fashionista and her recent post has taken over the internet. The actress was snapped by the paps last night arriving at a theatre in Mumbai along with her friends and her comforting yet sexy outfit is taking over the internet.

In a viral video shared by Bollywood paparazzo, Esha can be seen sizzling in a black strappy top with a plunging neckline and comfy track pants. She was joined by Avneet Kaur and her rumoured boyfriend Raghav Sharma. Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis, few called her 'sexiest.'

Earlier this month, Esha turned heads in a bold silver saree. She wore a heavy silver saree and paired it with a silver choker and cocktail ring. The 'Raaz' actress totally slayed in the ethnic avatar and fans are in awe. Many dropped fire emojis in the comment section.

She is quite active on social media and keeps sharing her updates with the Insta fam. She has a fan following of millions and everyone just loves her style.

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in One Day with Anupam Kher. Also, she was in the song Booha by Shree Brar. Recently, she made headlines with her sizzling performance in Bobby Deol's 'Ek Badnaam Aashram season 3.'