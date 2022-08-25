New Delhi: Actress Esha Gupta is known for her bold and beautiful photoshoots, which often grab the headlines. Recently, she attended an awards event looking drop-dead gorgeous in her stunning shimmery gown with a thigh-high slit and deep plunging neckline.

Esha Gupta's bold photos are not a new thing. Her Instagram is loaded with mesmerising photoshoots which can give any actress a run for her money. Esha has a massive 11 million followers on Instagram alone and her fanbase is ever-growing. Take a look at her latest new photos:

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last year seen as a police officer in the web series 'REJCTX2'.

She was seen along with Mallika Sherawat and Gautam Rode in the thriller series Nakaab recently. It has been directed by Soumik Sen. The actress featured in One Day: Justice Delivered and has 'Hera Pheri 3' in the pipeline.

Esha Gupta was last seen in Aashram Season 3 with Bobby Deol.