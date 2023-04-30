Esha Gupta Mercilessly Trolled For Wearing Bold Outfit, Video Of Her 'Oops Moment' Goes Viral

New Delhi: Esha Gupta is one of the most talked about celebrities in the industry. She has a massive fan following on social media as she keeps sharing pictures and videos of herself and treating her fans. She is often hailed as a true fashionista, but, her recent appearance is attracting a lot of criticism.

Recently, Esha was snapped by the paparazzi as she stepped out for an event in Mumbai. She wore a stunning white bodycon outfit but ditched innerwear and the video of her 'oops moment' is now going viral. Some of the netizens questioned if she did not check a mirror before leaving her house, others wrote 'shame' in the comment box.

Fans flooded the comment section with shocking emojis. One wrote, "Don’t they see in the mirror before stepping out of the house??? Just for seeking some attention," another one commented, "Sharam kro". One of the netizens also questioned her fashion choices and commented, "Gajab haal hai ghor kalyug fashion ke naam per kuch bhi", "Jo Urfi Javed nahi dikhati…yeh woh dikha rhi hai…toh fir urfi toh bahut decent huyee eske samne," another user wrote.

On one hand, when the trolls were seen attacking the actress, her fans came out in defense. One wrote, "Why people are so much hateful and hostile against women’s bodies." Another one added, "Hottiiee indeed. Not wearing innerwear is the new trend, I guess," another comment read.

The 'Aashram' actress keeps dropping her sizzling pictures and videos on social media. She is quite active and keeps sharing her updates with the Insta fam. She has a fan following of millions and everyone just loves her style.

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in One Day with Anupam Kher. Also, she was in the song Booha by Shree Brar. Recently, she made headlines with her sizzling performance in Bobby Deol's 'Ek Badnaam Aashram season 3.'