Esha Gupta Raises Mercury In Sizzling Beige Bikini, Pic Inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is known for her perfect and fit body. On Sunday, the stunner shared her ravishing picture on Instagram, and needless to say that fans loved it. Esha looked drop-dead gorgeous in her 'too-hot-to-handle' click on Instagram wearing a sensuous beige bikini.

Actress dropped a bold selfie on her IG and fans cannot keep calm. Esha can be seen flaunting her perfect curves in the picture and it has left her fans gasping for breath. Gupta took to her Instagram and shared the picture with the caption 'Summer again.'

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye, fire and love emojis. One wrote, "It’s always hot as summer when I see you in a bikini," "Gorgeous," added another. Actress completed her messy look with open locks and a subtle neckpiece with letter 'E' pendant.

Earlier, she dropped a series of pictures donning a black mesh top with a plunging neckline, black leather pants, and a black oversized blazer for her overall look. To complete her look, she wore black ankle-high boots, along with gold earrings and a gold neck chain.

This is not the first time when Esha has treated her fans with such wow pictures. She is quite active on social media and keeps sharing her updates with the Insta fam. She has a fan following of millions and everyone just loves her style.

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in One Day with Anupam Kher. Also, she was in the song Booha by Shree Brar. Recently, she made headlines with her sizzling performance in Bobby Deol's 'Ek Badnaam Aashram season 3.'