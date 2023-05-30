topStoriesenglish2615451
ESHA GUPTA

Esha Gupta Slays In Her Bold Hot Black Stylish Backless-Pattern Gown For IIFA 2023, Poses With Her Dashing Man - Pics

Esha Gupta Hot Pics: The actress is an avid social media user who keeps sharing her amazing photos, luxe vacations and workout posts. 

May 30, 2023

New Delhi: Actress Esha has been globe-trotting recently for all big showbiz events. From Cannes 2023 she jetted off straight to IIFA 2023 being held in Abu Dhabi this time. The stunner posed in some of her best outings wearing international designers and strutting like a diva on the red carpet events. She took to Instagram and dropped sizzling pictures wearing a black stylish backless cut-out patterned gown. 

Esha Gupta also in one of the posts, posed with the man of her life Manuel Campos Guallar, who is a Spain-based businessman in real-estate. The model-turned-actress wore a Tony Ward Couture collection evening gown and needless to say, she pull it off like a true blue diva. Take a look at her photos: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Esha made her stunning debut at the Festival De Cannes this year. The 76th Festival de Cannes began on May 16 and came to an end on May 27, 2023. She walked the red carpet in a specially curated designation led by Union  Minister of State Dr  L Murugan. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last year seen as a police officer in the web series 'REJCTX2'. She was seen along with Mallika Sherawat and Gautam Rode in the thriller series Nakaab recently. It has been directed by Soumik Sen. The actress featured in One Day: Justice Delivered and has 'Hera Pheri 3' in the pipeline.  

Esha Gupta was last seen in Aashram Season 3 with Bobby Deol.

 

