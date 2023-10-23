Esha Gupta Soars Mercury Level In Super-Hot BTS Video, Fans Are In Love With Her Sensuous Poses: Watch

New Delhi: Esha Gupta is one of the most talked about celebrities in the industry. She has a massive fan following on social media as she keeps sharing pictures and videos of herself and treating her fans. She is often hailed as a true fashionista and her recent post has taken over the internet. The actress dropped a BTS video and she is slaying all the looks in it.

The actress looks breathtaking as she flaunts her hot curves in a strapless cutout dress and a black monokini. In the hot BTS video, Esha strikes a series of sensuous poses while flaunting her bombshell body. In the caption, she wrote, "It’s the team that matters." The video is a compilation of the BTS of many of her sizzling shoots, via this she is giving a shoutout to her team. Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis.

Earlier, Esha dropped sizzling pictures in a gorgeous brown body-hugging dress, she posed for the cameras lying on the floor looking sexier than ever. The stunning outfit amplified her curves and the post is receiving a lot of love from the netizens.

A few days back, the actress dropped another head-turning look on Instagram in a corset top and these took over the internet.

She is quite active on social media and keeps sharing her updates with the Insta fam. She has a fan following of millions and everyone just loves her style.

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in One Day with Anupam Kher. Also, she was in the song Booha by Shree Brar. Recently, she made headlines with her sizzling performance in Bobby Deol's 'Ek Badnaam Aashram season 3.'