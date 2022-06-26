New Delhi: Bollywood actor Esha Gupta recently gave an outstanding performance in Bobby Deol's 'Aashram' season 3. She has never shied away from her bold and beautiful image and fans love that about her. She never let any negative comments or trolls get to her and keeps treating her fans with her sizzling pictures online.

Esha has never cried foul about a lack of opportunities in films, her flops and failures, her being typecast in grey roles. She has always respected whatever role she got and given her best to it. She has always been confident with her looks, complexion and Indian features. In a recent interview with ETimes, she talked openly about the discrimination between fair and dull complexions in the Bollywood industry and audiences.

She was asked that there’s a lot of chatter about colourism, and there has been a notion in showbiz, that if you are fair-skinned you have an advantage. Has there been any point in her life when she has been made to feel insecure for your skin colour?

To this, she replied, "It happened with a brand contract once and it was actually my fault and that of my ex-agency. We did not read the contract properly, which said whitening and not brightening products. If I put cucumber on my face or eat the right food every day, the brightness of my face will make a difference. But the brand decided to screw me and sue me because I wasn't ready to endorse their skin whitening products. That's when I realised that we come from a land where there's a problem."

Further, she added, "Some Indians have the mindset where we think like white supremacy. Americans are fighting it. White supremacy means people who have dark colour or dark skin, are meant to be slaves because those who are fair think God made them as the ones who are supposed to rule."

"India's problem is far older, too. We still believe that fair skin is superior, fair girls are prettier, fair people get their way. That's what we show in our ads, too. You put on a cream and the guy will accept you. Who wouldn't want to marry you? You apply the cream and you'll get that dream job. But when you take your Indian skin tone, without makeup, with your real textured and voluminous hair, which is all Indian, and go anywhere abroad, in Europe and the people there will say, you're the most beautiful girl we've seen. That's when you realise there's a space for everyone all over the world," she concluded.

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in 'One Day' with Anupam Kher. Also, she was in the song 'Booha' by Shree Brar. Recently, she made headlines with her sizzling performance in Bobby Deol's 'Ek Badnaam Aashram season 3.'