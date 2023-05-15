Esha Gupta To Make Her Festival De Cannes Debut Representing Indian Culture

New Delhi: Esha Gupta continues to shine globally with her glamour and makes style statements with her fashion choices across the world representing India. Adding another feather to her cap, Esha shall now make her debut at the Festival De Cannes this year. The 76th Festival de Cannes will begin on Tuesday, May 16, and end on May 27.

Every year, various Indian celebrities attend the prestigious film festival on the French Riviera and walk the red carpet in enchanting ensembles.

This year, Esha Gupta shall walk the red carpet in a specially curated designation led by Union Minister of State Dr. L Murugan. Esha, Miss India International 2007, who has also represented India at the Miss International pageant has been selected to represent India and its culture at the Indian pavilion along with the Oscar-fame Guneet Monga, 2017 Miss World Manushi Chillar, and Manipuri actor Kangabam Tomba.

Esha Gupta is one of the most talked about celebrities in the industry. She has a massive fan following on social media as she keeps sharing pictures and videos of herself and treating her fans. The 'Aashram' actress keeps dropping her sizzling pictures and videos on social media. She is quite active and keeps sharing her updates with the Insta fam. She has a fan following of millions and everyone just loves her style.

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in One Day with Anupam Kher. Also, she was in the song Booha by Shree Brar. Recently, she made headlines with her sizzling performance in Bobby Deol's 'Ek Badnaam Aashram season 3.'