Esha Gupta transforms into modern bride, looks drop-dead gorgeous in magenta lehenga: PICS

NEW DELHI: 'Aashram 3' actress Esha Gupta sure knows how to slay. Her social media feed is a delight for followers as she makes sure to keep it hot and spicy. Her sizzling photoshoots, breathtaking vacation photos and jaw-dropping bikini photos often raise the mercury on the internet. This time, the diva grabbed attention as she ditched her western chic outfit and chose a desi avatar to leave her fans thrilled.

In a series of photos she shared on social media, Esha Gupta is seen decked up in a beautifully embroidered magenta top, that came with a plunging neckline, and a lehenga skirt with a gorgeous matching dupatta. She wore heavy accessories to complete her look. Take a look at her pictures below:

Speaking of her work, Esha has worked in films like 'Chakravyuh', 'Raaz 3D', 'Rustom' and 'Baadshaho' among others. Her last appearance on the big screen was in 2019 when she was seen in 'Total Dhamaal' and 'One Day Justice Delivered'.

Last year, she was seen as a police officer in the web series 'REJCTX2'. She was seen along with Mallika Sherawat and Gautam Rode in the thriller series Nakaab recently. It has been directed by Soumik Sen. The actress featured in One Day: Justice Delivered and has 'Hera Pheri 3' in the pipeline.