Esha Gupta Trips And Almost Falls In High Heels While Meeting A Fan, Gets Help Immediately - Watch Viral Video

New Delhi: The very stunning Esha Gupta was recently spotted at Anshul Garg's birthday bash. Just as she was entering the bash, and posing for clicks, she tried to reach out to a fan who wanted to meet her. However, the gorgeous face almost had a fall in high heels as she missed a step. However, she managed to hold her ground in time as she got immediate help.

Dressed to kill in a purple cut-out dress, Esha looked stunning. Several pap pages shared the video online and many fans commented on it. One user wrote: It's really difficult to walk on high heels while another one wrote: Niche dekh ke Madam.

Other celebs at the bash included Disha Patani, Sussanne Khan and beau Arslan Goni, who even posed for the paps.

Esha, meanwhile is an avid social media user who keeps sharing her amazing photos, luxe vacations and workout posts.

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last year seen as a police officer in the web series 'REJCTX2'. She was seen along with Mallika Sherawat and Gautam Rode in the thriller series Nakaab recently. It has been directed by Soumik Sen. The actress featured in One Day: Justice Delivered and has 'Hera Pheri 3' in the pipeline.

Esha Gupta was last seen in Aashram Season 3 with Bobby Deol.