'Euphoria' honest portrait of addiction: Zendaya

Los Angeles: Actress Zendaya says her show "Euphoria" is a raw and honest portrait of addiction, anxiety and the difficulties of navigating life at present.

"'Euphoria' is for mature audiences," Zendaya wrote on her Instagram handle.

The HBO high school drama "Euphoria", created by Sam Levinson, follows a group of high school students as they navigate drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship. The show will premiere in India on Star World on September 2.

"It's raw and an honest portrait of addiction, anxiety and the difficulties of navigating life today. There are scenes that are graphic, hard to watch and can be triggering. Please only watch if you feel you can handle it. Do what's best for you. I will still love you and feel your support," she added.

Zendaya essays the role of Rue, a teenaged recovering drug addict who falls back into her own ways as soon as she gets out of rehab.

The actress will also be seen in "Spider-Man: Far From Home". Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release the film in India on July 5 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.