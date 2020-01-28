हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Evelyn Sharma

Evelyn Sharma will 'absolutely' wear a second-hand wedding dress

She believes that reselling fashion is finally emerging as a trend in India, too.

Evelyn Sharma will &#039;absolutely&#039; wear a second-hand wedding dress

Mumbai: Actress Evelyn Sharma says she will opt for a second-hand wedding dress when she gets married to her beau Tushaan Bhindi.

Having grown up in Frankfurt, the Indo-German actress Evelyn has browsed through thrift stores and vintage boutiques all her life.

"I've always shopped 80 per cent of my wardrobe from markets and second-hand stores. It's where you find the coolest stuff that no one else has, and that too at the best prices!" she said.

She believes that reselling fashion is finally emerging as a trend in India, too.

"Thrift stores, garage sales, reseller programs online, you can see them coming up everywhere!" she said.

Evelyn, who is the founder and Managing Director of Seams For Dreams that promotes the reuse, recycling, and upcycling of clothing, claims that she is glad to see that the organisation's hard work over five years is finally yielding results in creating awareness among the general audience.

"People used to be very cautious about buying second-hand articles. For all kinds of reasons. Now finally people are understanding the harmful effects that new clothes have on your own health and that of the planet, versus clothes that are entering a new life cycle. It is not just a question of what's my cheaper option. It's the new generation of consumers that are simply making well-informed decisions," she said.

Will she be donning a second-hand wedding dress when she gets married to her Australian fiance Tushaan Bhindi?

She replied: "Absolutely."

 

Tags:
Evelyn SharmaWedding Dresstushaan bhindi
Next
Story

Saif Ali Khan knows exactly which shot will make the cut: Kubbra Sait

Must Watch

PT8M9S

Meet Atishi Marlena in our special program 'Chunavi Thali'