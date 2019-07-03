Even Salman Khan's film was titled 'Mental': Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut says the change in title for her upcoming film "Judgmental Hai Kya?", which was earlier called "Mental Hai Kya", is a result of nepotism and power play in the Hindi film industry.

Commenting on the movie's title change, Kangana told the media here: "I think whenever it is anything to do with Kangana Ranaut, people have a problem with it. Since I am an outsider, even if I breathe, people have a problem. But we outsiders also have learnt to make our way without creating a problem. Even (one of) Salman Khan's film which was a remake of a south Indian film, was named ‘Mental'.

"There was no problem then, but now we are told that very recently, the word ‘mental' is banned, so we did not have that much choice. But we truly believe that we have made a good film. Our film has got a U/A certificate. We have faith in our intentions. A small change of the title will not make a difference."

The "Mental Hai Kya" title drew the ire of the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) which complained to the censor board that the usage of the word ‘mental' trivialized mental health issues. The title was later changed.

Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, the film also features Rajkummar Rao, Brijendra Kala, Jimmy Sheirgill and Amyra Dastur. It is releasing on July 26.