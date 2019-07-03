close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Even Salman Khan's film was titled 'Mental': Kangana Ranaut

The "Mental Hai Kya" title drew the ire of the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) which complained to the censor board that the usage of the word ‘mental' trivialized mental health issues. The title was later changed.

Even Salman Khan&#039;s film was titled &#039;Mental&#039;: Kangana Ranaut
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut says the change in title for her upcoming film "Judgmental Hai Kya?", which was earlier called "Mental Hai Kya", is a result of nepotism and power play in the Hindi film industry.

Commenting on the movie's title change, Kangana told the media here: "I think whenever it is anything to do with Kangana Ranaut, people have a problem with it. Since I am an outsider, even if I breathe, people have a problem. But we outsiders also have learnt to make our way without creating a problem. Even (one of) Salman Khan's film which was a remake of a south Indian film, was named ‘Mental'.

"There was no problem then, but now we are told that very recently, the word ‘mental' is banned, so we did not have that much choice. But we truly believe that we have made a good film. Our film has got a U/A certificate. We have faith in our intentions. A small change of the title will not make a difference."

The "Mental Hai Kya" title drew the ire of the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) which complained to the censor board that the usage of the word ‘mental' trivialized mental health issues. The title was later changed.

Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, the film also features Rajkummar Rao, Brijendra Kala, Jimmy Sheirgill and Amyra Dastur. It is releasing on July 26.

 

 

 

Tags:
Salman KhanmentalKangana RanautMental Hai KyaJudgmental Hai Kya?Rajkummar Rao
Next
Story

Katrina Kaif flaunts her washboard abs in latest Instagram pic, drives netizens crazy

Must Watch

PT1M

ZeeNews wrap of top stories this hour, 3 July 2019