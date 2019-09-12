Every medium has its own pluses: Kay Kay Menon

close

New Delhi: Critically acclaimed actor Kay Kay Menon has done feature films, short films, TV shows and web series too. He feels comparison between different mediums is not possible as all of them have some or the other plus point.

"Every medium has its own pluses. I can't compare. This (short film) medium allows, especially new directors and writers to show their skills," Kay Kay told IANS.

"At the end of it, it is about storytelling. Platforms might be different, but ultimately it is storytelling."

Kay Kay just featured in Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films' short "The Last Chapter", helmed by Raj Singh Chaudhary. The movie delves deep into the painful and complicated relationship between a father and his newly discovered biological daughter.

"I loved the way the short film was written. Also, Raj is a friend of mine," he said about his former "Black Friday" co-star.

Having a former co-star direct him was easy."He is a friend," Kay Kay said.

Kay Kay MenonBlack Friday
