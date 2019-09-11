close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coolie No 1

Everything is fine, assures 'Coolie No. 1' producer

"Coolie No. 1" co-producer Jackky Bhagnani has assured that everyone is safe on the sets of the movie and there have been no casualties from the fire that broke out on Wednesday here.

Everything is fine, assures &#039;Coolie No. 1&#039; producer

Mumbai: "Coolie No. 1" co-producer Jackky Bhagnani has assured that everyone is safe on the sets of the movie and there have been no casualties from the fire that broke out on Wednesday here.

Taking to Twitter, Jackky posted on Wednesday evening: "We would like to thank the firefighters, Mumbai Police and the BMC officials for their immediate assistance, after a concerning situation on the sets of #Coolieno1. The fire was put out immediately with no casualties. I want to thank everyone for their concern and wishes."

The incident happened around 12.30 a.m. early on Wednesday on the set, which is located at Filmistan studio in Goregaon. Even though there have been no casualties, it is not known whether the shooting schedule would remain unaffected due to the fire or not.

The David Dhawan directorial stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan.

Tags:
Coolie No 1Varun DhawanSara Ali Khan
Next
Story

I'm happy with my career but not satisfied: Ali Fazal

Must Watch

PT3M21S

Deshhit: Yasin Malik to be tried in killing of IAF personnel