close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Justin Theroux

Ex-couple Jennifer Aniston-Justin Theroux come together for pet dog's funeral

Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston lost her furry friend Dolly on Sunday and her ex-husband Justin Theroux took to social media to share the unfortunate news. The ex-couple united to give their dog a beautiful send-off.

Ex-couple Jennifer Aniston-Justin Theroux come together for pet dog&#039;s funeral

New Delhi: Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston lost her furry friend Dolly on Sunday and her ex-husband Justin Theroux took to social media to share the unfortunate news. The ex-couple united to give their dog a beautiful send-off.

Justin shared pictures from her funeral and wrote, "Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle... our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield. She was surrounded by her entire family. “The one that never deserts, the one that never proves ungrateful... is the dog— faithful and true, even in death.” -George Vest. Rest In Peace Dolly,”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The pictures show a lifeless Dolly lying on a white cloth with colorful flowers sprinkled over her. In one of the pictures, Jennifer and Justin are seen holding hands, comforting each other in the hour of grief.

On February 15, 2018, Aniston and Theroux announced that they had split after being married for two and half years and seven years as a couple.

 

 

Tags:
Justin TherouxJennifer AnistonDollyRest In Peace Dolly
Next
Story

Singer Guru Randhawa attacked by unidentified man in Vancouver after performance

Must Watch

PT3M45S

Several Srinagar mosques now under Home Ministry scanner