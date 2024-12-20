Ex lovers Kareena Kapoor Khan And Shahid Kapoor Come Under One Roof And Their Fans Cannot Keep Calm

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor, once Bollywood’s most talked-about couple, were recently spotted under one roof, much to the excitement of their fans. The occasion was a school event at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School, where their children study. Kareena and Shahid, now happily settled with their respective families, were seen cheering for their kids, albeit from different corners of the room.



A paparazzi account shared photos showing Kareena seated diagonally ahead of Shahid. She donned a rust-colored top, while Shahid kept it casual in a white T-shirt and denim shirt. Though the two didn’t interact, their smiles while watching their kids perform spoke volumes about their shared focus on family life. Fans couldn’t keep calm, with many reminiscing about their pairing and praising the mature way they’ve moved on.

The star-studded school event also saw Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and Suhana Khan cheering for AbRam, who performed alongside Aaradhya Bachchan, the daughter of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia D’Souza were also in attendance.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Kareena and Shahid have been under the same roof post-breakup. A few months ago, they crossed paths at an award show, but Kareena reportedly chose to avoid any interaction. Fans continue to admire their professional and personal growth, celebrating their ability to co-exist gracefully in shared spaces.

